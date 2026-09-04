Seven Surrendered Insurgent Groups Started 72-Hour Highway Blockade in Tripura

Guwahati: Today, around seven insurgent surrendered groups in Tripura launched a 72-hour blockade of the Assam–Agartala National Highway, disrupting traffic and demanding action on 11 issues, including the implementation of a tripartite peace accord signed in September 2024.

Members and supporters of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (Original), NLFT (Parimal Debbarma), All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), NLFT (Nayan Bashi) and other surrendered factions began the blockade early in the morning at Chandra Sadhupada in the Baramura area.

Protesters blocked the highway and set tyres on fire, leaving vehicles stranded at several locations. Similar protests were reported at Bighudas along the railway route and Khowai Chowmuhani.

Police tightened in the area, while police and administrative officials held talks with protesters. West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak also reached the protest site.

NLFT leader Thomas Tripura said the groups were demanding implementation of commitments made under agreements with the Centre and the Tripura government. Their demands include protection for former insurgent leaders and cadres, recognition of returnee cadres and immediate implementation of the 2024 peace accord.