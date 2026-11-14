Tripura Census 2027: Second Phase to Begin on 25th January

Guwahati: The second phase of Tripura Census 2027 will take place from January 25 to February 28, 2027, across the state to collect demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration and fertility-related information. Tripura Census Operations Director Ratan Biswas announced the schedule on 14th November , outlining the self-enumeration window and digital data collection process.

The second phase of the census will begin on January 25, 2027, and continue until February 28, according to Ratan Biswas, Director of Census Operations in Tripura.

The exercise will cover the state's population and gather information across several categories, including demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration and fertility-related details.

Before the main enumeration period, residents will have an opportunity to complete self-enumeration from January 10 to January 24, 2027.

The schedule was announced on November 14, 2026, as the state administration and Census Operations Directorate prepare for the next stage of the exercise. The second phase will use a questionnaire containing 40 questions to collect information about Tripura's population.

As per Biswas, the questions will cover demographic and socio-economic characteristics, cultural information, migration patterns and fertility-related details.

The information gathered through the exercise is expected to provide population data for government planning and policy formulation. Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha highlighted the importance of accurate census information for effective policy-making and inclusive development.

The second phase of Census 2027 will use digital technology, including mobile applications and web-based platforms, for data collection.

The digital approach forms part of the arrangements outlined by Biswas while announcing the schedule and explaining the census questionnaire.

The Census Operations Directorate, led by Director Ratan Biswas, is responsible for coordinating the census exercise in the state. Census 2027 will be India's eighth census since Independence, according to the information provided in the report.

With the first phase completed in August 2026, the next stage is scheduled to begin with self-enumeration in January 2027, followed by the main enumeration period from 25th January .