Guwahati: Guwahati: A major road accident occurred at Rongajan in Kaziranga at around 3:15 pm, today when a speeding Traveller vehicle collided with a trailer, leaving several passengers injured. At least 10 deaths are feared, although police have not confirmed the casualty figures. The vehicle was reportedly carrying more than 35 passengers, including college students.

The accident occurred at around 3:15 pm on 13th November, at Rongajan in Kaziranga, where a speeding Traveller reportedly collided with a trailer. The Traveller, bearing registration number KA01AT0977, was carrying more than 35 passengers, including college students, when the collision took place.

As per reports indicate that several passengers sustained injuries in the crash. At least 10 deaths are feared, but the number has not been officially confirmed. Some passengers were reportedly trapped inside the damaged vehicle after the collision.

No official statement from the police or other authorities has been provided in the available information regarding the exact circumstances of the accident.

Initial information suggests that the Traveller was carrying more than 35 people. The passengers included college students, although their identities and the exact number of injured people have not been disclosed.

At least 10 deaths are feared following the crash. However, this figure remains unverified, and the confirmed death toll is awaited. Following the collision, injured passengers were reportedly rushed to Kohora Model Hospital for medical treatment.

The hospital is the reported treatment destination for those rescued from the accident. However, details about the condition of the injured passengers have not yet been provided.

Rescue operations were continuing at the site, with several occupants reportedly still trapped inside the Traveller. Police are yet to release an official account of the rescue operation or confirm the number of people successfully evacuated from the vehicle.

The accident involved a Traveller vehicle and a trailer at Rongajan in Kaziranga. As per the information, the Traveller was speeding before it collided with the trailer. However, the precise cause of the accident has not been officially established.

Authorities are yet to establish the exact number of deaths, the condition of those injured and the circumstances that led to the collision. Further updates are awaited from the authorities regarding the rescue operation and the final casualty assessment.