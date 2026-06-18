Kejriwal Says Blocking Telegram Won’t Prevent Examination Paper Leaks

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has said that restricting access to Telegram will not address the issue of examination paper leaks, arguing that the government needs to focus on tackling the root cause of the problem.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after authorities imposed restrictions on the messaging platform amid concerns that it was being used for circulating leaked examination materials and facilitating unfair practices. The move was aimed at preventing misuse of digital platforms during sensitive tests.

Questioning the effectiveness of the decision, Kejriwal said that banning or limiting a single platform would not stop organised groups involved in paper leaks, as they could move to other channels. He called for stronger action against those responsible for such activities instead of focusing only on communication platforms.

The issue has triggered a broader debate over the government’s approach to tackling exam-related fraud. While officials maintain that restricting platforms can help curb the spread of leaked content, critics argue that long-term solutions require stricter monitoring, accountability and action against leak networks.

The controversy comes amid continued concerns over the security and credibility of competitive examinations in the country.