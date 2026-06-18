Shiv Sena (UBT) Issues Whip to MPs Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Speculation

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction has called a crucial parliamentary party meeting and issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs amid growing speculation over a possible split within the party. The move comes as political tensions rise in Maharashtra over reports linked to the alleged “Operation Tiger”.

The UBT faction has directed its MPs to attend the meeting, as the party attempts to demonstrate unity and prevent any further political setbacks. The development follows claims that some MPs from the Thackeray-led faction may be considering shifting allegiance to the Shiv Sena faction headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The term “Operation Tiger” has been used in political circles to describe alleged efforts to attract Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs towards the Shinde-led camp. The speculation has intensified amid reports of possible realignments ahead of the Parliament session.

UBT leaders have rejected the possibility of a major split and warned that any attempt to break the parliamentary group would be challenged. Party leaders have also stressed that elected representatives won on the Shiv Sena (UBT) symbol and should remain loyal to the organisation.

The latest developments have revived memories of the 2022 Shiv Sena split, which saw Eknath Shinde break away from Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and later form a government in Maharashtra. The ongoing political battle is expected to have a significant impact on the state’s opposition politics.