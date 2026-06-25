Keshab Mahanta Reviews Flood Situation in Lakhimpur

Guwahati: The cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh and after the subsequent flash floods in Assam, a state minister visited Lakhimpur district on Thursday morning to assess the flood situation in the worst-affected areas of the Ranganadi constituency.

Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta first visited the flood-hit areas of 1 No. and 2 No. Pachanai, along with Diju Pathar, under the Naoboicha Revenue Circle, which were severely affected by the sudden rise in the Ranganadi River on 24th June. During the visit, he reviewed the ground situation and interacted with administration to understand the extent of the damage and their immediate concerns.

Accompanying him were Ranganadi MLA Rishiraj Hazarika, Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Pranabjit Kakati, Superintendent of Police Gunendra Deka, Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad Jitu Das, as well as officials and engineers from the Water Resources, Public Works and Public Health Engineering departments.

As per inputs received from local residents, district officials and the MLA, the water level of the Ranganadi has started to increase . As a result, the overall flood situation in the constituency is expected to improve gradually.

The Lakhimpur district administration has already initiated precautionary measures and launched relief operations on a war footing to assist affected residents and manage the evolving situation effectively.