Khandu Urges BJYM to Lead Youth Towards Nation-Building on National Youth Day

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday called upon the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to play a more proactive and constructive role in supporting the government’s development agenda.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, on the occasion of National Youth Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Khandu said youth organisations such as the BJYM should work closely with community-based groups to help ensure that welfare schemes and public policies reach the grassroots effectively.
"The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha must play a constructive role by assisting the government in effective implementation of welfare schemes and policies, while working closely with community-based organisations to guide youth energy towards positive and nation-building activities," he added.
Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s belief in the transformative power of youth, Khandu said the philosopher’s vision continues to inspire India’s journey towards progress.
He further cited Vivekananda’s famous words about the ability of a small group of committed young people to change the nation, calling it a reminder of the responsibility that today’s youth carry.
Khandu also shared that he had interacted with BJYM workers during the day, describing the exchange as encouraging and full of positive energy.
"This vision is deeply aligned with Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, who believed: “Give me one hundred energetic youths, and I shall transform India.” On the occasion of #NationalYouthDay, marking Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, it was a pleasure to interact with energetic yuva karyakartas of BJYM," he added.
National Youth Day is observed across India to celebrate the ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda, with a focus on inspiring young people to take up leadership roles in society.