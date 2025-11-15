Kaushik Das appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Saha-Prabhari for Goalpara district

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Assam Pradesh, has appointed Kaushik Das of Chhaygaon as Saha-Prabhari for Goalpara district. The appointment was announced by BJYM Assam Pradesh President Rakesh Das through an official release issued on November 11. Meanwhile, Raju Roy has been appointed as the Prabhari for the district.

Socio-political analyst Dr Chinmoy Kalita, Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) Kamrup Metro Committee Secretary Abhijit Kalita, and several others congratulated Kaushik Das on his new responsibility.

