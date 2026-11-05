King Kohli: Happy 38th Birthday to Virat Kohli

Guwahati: The Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday today, 5th November , with fans and members of the cricketing fraternity flooding social media with wishes for the batting icon.

Over the years, Kohli has given cricket lovers countless reasons to celebrate through his match-winning performances, remarkable centuries, aggressive approach, animated celebrations and record-breaking achievements. His discipline, determination and passion for the game have established him as one of the greatest batters in modern cricket.

Kohli first came into the spotlight when he captained India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008. He made his international debut later that year and gradually established himself as a mainstay of the Indian batting line-up across all three formats.

On the eve of his birthday, Kohli delivered another impressive performance, scoring 74 off 51 balls while chasing a target of 143 in the rain-curtailed first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was among those who extended birthday wishes to the star batter. Taking to social media , Dhawan praised Kohli's passion, hunger and love for the game, saying that his journey continued to inspire millions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli's IPL franchise, also celebrated the occasion with a special social media tribute, highlighting his unmistakable presence and aura.

Born on 5th November , 1988, in New Delhi, Kohli enters his 19th year in international cricket, having built an extraordinary career filled with records, milestones and memorable performances.

As he celebrates another year, fans will hope to see him continue his remarkable journey and help India achieve further success, particularly at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Having been part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad, another global triumph would be a fitting addition to his illustrious career.