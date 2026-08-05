KKHSOU organises awareness programme on Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy

The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, through the Discipline of Electronics under the Guru Prasad Das School of Interdisciplinary and Vocational Studies, in collaboration with the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), organised an awareness programme on "Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy: Advancing Environmental Sustainability through Bioenergy" at the Conference Hall, today.

The programme , held at the Khanapara campus, was inaugurated by Dr. Parag Dutta, Director, CIQA, who highlighted the objectives of the awareness programme and stressed the importance of promoting green technologies for sustainable development. He underscored the need to create public awareness on energy conservation and renewable energy to address the growing environmental challenges. The keynote lecture was delivered by Prof. Rupam Kataki, Department of Energy, Tezpur University, Assam. Prof. Kataki highlighted the urgent need to transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy systems, noting that around 80% of the world's primary energy still comes from fossil fuels, while coal accounts for nearly 55% of India's electricity generation. He discussed the environmental impacts of fossil fuel dependence, including climate change, air, water pollution, and land degradation. Emphasising the potential of bioenergy as a clean and sustainable alternative, Prof. Kataki stated that India generates nearly 750 million metric tonnes (MMT) of biomass annually, with an estimated surplus availability of about 230 MMT.

Prof. Kataki also highlighted the vast potential of bioenergy and biochar in converting biomass into clean energy and value-added products through pyrolysis technologies. He noted that these sustainable solutions support environmental protection, the circular economy, and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Delivering the presidential remarks, Prof. Nripendra Narayan Sarma, KKHSOU, emphasised the importance of scientific utilisation of agricultural residues, municipal solid waste, and solar energy in strengthening India's renewable energy sector.

He remarked that effective management of biomass resources and adoption of green technologies are essential for achieving sustainable development and environmental conservation. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Antara Mahanta Barua, KKHSOU, who expressed gratitude to the resource person, authorities, organisers, faculty members, students, IT cells, Multimedia and participants for making the programme a grand success. The proceedings of the event were smoothly conducted by Dr. Kabita Baruah, Discipline of Physics, KKHSOU, who served as the anchor of the programme.