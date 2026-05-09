KKHSOU Hosts Regional Seminar on Traditional Food Knowledge of Northeast India in Guwahati

A one-day regional seminar on “Traditional Food Knowledge of North Eastern Region: Strength and Opportunities” was held at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University on Friday, focusing on the preservation, scientific validation, and commercialization of indigenous food systems.

The event was organised by the Council for Promotion, Research & Trade in Traditional Foods (CPRTTF) in collaboration with KKHSOU, bringing together academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and nutrition experts from across the region.

In the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das emphasized the importance of integrating indigenous knowledge systems into academic and research frameworks. Dr. Basanti Baroova, President of CPRTTF NER Chapter, highlighted the need for documenting traditional food wisdom for sustainable livelihood generation.

Delivering the thematic address, Dr. Surender Singh Ghonkrokta, National President of Council for Promotion, Research & Trade in Traditional Foods, stressed the need for scientific validation of traditional food practices and their role in nutritional security and entrepreneurship.

Shri Loken Das, Chief General Manager, NABARD Assam Regional Office, underlined the importance of linking traditional food systems with rural development and value-chain creation.

The seminar featured technical sessions, oral and poster presentations, and an exhibition of traditional food products and innovations. Experts deliberated on themes including food preservation techniques, herbal foods, minor fruits, and the relevance of slow food systems.

A panel discussion on “Bridging Academic Needs with Research, Trade & Outreach” included experts from KKHSOU, CSIR-NIScPR, and the food industry, who called for stronger collaboration between academia, industry, and traditional practitioners.

The event concluded with the announcement of best oral and poster presentation awards and recommendations to promote research and entrepreneurship in traditional food systems of the Northeast.