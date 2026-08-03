Sivasagar: KKHSOU's Mother Teresa Social Welfare Mission conducts Flood Relief Drive in Simaluguri

Guwahati: Demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian service, the Mother Teresa Social Welfare Mission of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organised a flood relief drive on 2nd August in the flood-affected villages of Hulang Katoni and Ligiripukhuri under Nazira and Lonpuria under Simaluguri in Sivasagar .

As part of the humanitarian initiative, relief materials were distributed to 250 flood-affected families. The relief kits contained essential food and household items, including candles, bathing soap, mustard oil, soyabean, lentils, bottled drinking water, tea, flattened rice (sira), phenyl, sugar, milk, matchboxes, rice, toothpaste, toothbrushes, biscuits, mugs, sanitary pads and baby food. In addition to the relief kits, bedsheets, pillow covers, bowl sets, ladles, gamusa, clothes, mosquito nets and stationery items for children were also distributed to help meet the immediate needs of the affected families.

The relief materials were handed over in the presence of Dr. Bhaskar Bhattacharyya, Chairperson of the Mother Teresa Social Welfare Mission; Kamaleswar Kalita, Finance Officer, KKHSOU; Birinchi Kumar Borah, Assistant Registrar (Study Centre), KKHSOU; Dr. Sanjib Ghimire, Assistant Regional Director, Jorhat Regional Centre, KKHSOU; along with other officials and staff members of the University.

The successful execution of the relief programme was made possible through the support of Dr. Ajit Chandra Borah, Coordinator, Nazira College; Mr. Suka Muni Das, Coordinator, Sivasagar University; Mr. Nabajyoti Sarmah, Coordinator, Bir Lachit Barphukan College; Mr. Pranjal Gogoi, Office Assistant, Nazira College; Mr. Aditya Kalita of Hulang Katoni; and Mr. Dilip Saikia, media person from Ligiripukhuri, who coordinated the distribution of relief materials in the affected areas.

The Mother Teresa Social Welfare Mission of KKHSOU has consistently undertaken humanitarian initiatives for vulnerable communities. The initiative reflects KKHSOU's continued commitment to community outreach and humanitarian service through the Mother Teresa Social Welfare Mission, extending timely support to families affected by the recent floods in Sivasagar district.