KKHSOU Organises Online Sensitisation Programme on Gender Equality and Queer Rights

Guwahati: The Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences, Action Group for Gender Sensitization and the City Study Centre, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University on 30th October, jointly organized an online sensitization programme based on "Gender Equality and Rights, Prohibition of Dowry, Queer Rights and Constitutional Values" as per the directive of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and Directorate of Higher Education, Assam.

136 participants attended the online workshop. Dr. Mridusmita Duara of the Discipline of Social Work, presented the outline of the programme. Dr. Kasturi Gakul, Assistant Professor of Law at the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam.

Dr. Gakul began with the Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles and Fundamental Duties that relate to gender equality. She discussed cases under Article 21 and Article 23(1), which addresses the trafficking of women and children. She also spoke on harmful practices such as witch hunting and honour killing. She explained how gender inequality shows up in economic participation, female foeticide, educational opportunity and violence, and stressed the need to view these through intersectionality. She displayed the NCRB Report 2024 to show the extent of violence against women.

The session covered key laws and judgments, including the POSH Act and the Vishaka case on workplace sexual harassment, the Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. On dowry, a specialist discussed the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and explained that dowry death is punishable under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as a cognizable and non-bailable offence. She also discussed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and spoke on queer rights as part of the constitutional values of dignity and equality.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das of KKHSOU delivered the concluding remarks emphasizing the role of the varsity in enhancing education of women in Assam. Dr. Sukmaya Lama, Centre Coordinator of the City Study Centre, proposed the vote of thanks.