Seminar on Traditional Food Knowledge Held at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A one-day regional seminar on "Traditional Food Knowledge of North Eastern Region: Strength and Opportunities" was organised at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University on Thursday by the Council for Promotion, Research and Trade in Traditional Foods (CPRTTF) in collaboration with the university.

The seminar brought together academicians, researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs and students to discuss preservation, scientific validation and promotion of traditional food heritage in the Northeast. CPRTTF NER Chapter president Dr. Basanti Baroova highlighted the importance of documenting indigenous food knowledge, while CPRTTF national president Dr. Surender Singh Ghonkrokta stressed the need for scientific validation of traditional food systems.

NABARD Assam Regional Office Chief General Manager Loken Das spoke on linking traditional food practices with rural development and sustainable livelihoods. KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das emphasised integrating indigenous knowledge systems into academic and research frameworks.

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