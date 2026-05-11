Skilling, Apprenticeship and Entrepreneurship Workshop Held at IIE Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, organised a one-day workshop on “Skilling, Apprenticeship and Entrepreneurship” at its campus on Saturday.

The workshop focused on promoting skill development, apprenticeship opportunities and entrepreneurship among the youth, while highlighting the growth potential of the Northeast region. The programme carried the message, “Education gives us direction, skill gives us strength, apprenticeship gives us confidence, and entrepreneurship gives us wings.”

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural session, Pritam Dutta emphasised the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.

“The future belongs not only to job seekers, but to problem solvers, innovators and creators,” he said.

The workshop featured detailed sessions on the apprenticeship ecosystem and the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), along with discussions on various skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives being undertaken by IIE, Guwahati.

Also Read: Minister Jayant Chaudhary reviews skill development initiatives at IIE Guwahati