KKSHOU Organises ‘Mental Wellness for Educators’ Talk as Part of 7th National Social Work Week

Guwahati:As part of the 7th National Social Work Week, 2026, the Discipline of Social Work, Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, organised a programme on “Mental Wellness for Educators” on 19th August 2026 at the University’s City Campus. The programme focused on creating awareness about mental wellness, understanding workplace stress, recognising individual responses to stress, and developing practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining emotional well-being. The programme brought together faculty members to reflect on the importance of mental wellness in professional and academic settings.

The programme commenced with the Special Address by Director, Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences, Prof. Joydeep Baruah who addressed the gathering and highlighted the relevance of mental well-being in strengthening individuals, professional relationships and academic communities. He emphasized on the mental health concerns of the youth, adults and the elderly that usually constitutes a family.

Ms. Tribenee Bhattacharyya, NLP Psychotherapist and Sports Mental Conditioning Coach & Founder, Optimista was the Resource Person for the programme who explored the concept of mental wellness. The discussion focused on recognising and managing emotions, coping with stress in healthy ways, maintaining meaningful relationships and finding purpose in everyday life. The session was informative, interactive and practically oriented. Through presentations, activities, behavioural-style discussions, stress identification exercises, practical techniques and personal reflection, the session encouraged participants to look at mental wellness as an ongoing process rather than a one-time intervention.

Overall, the programme successfully created a space for reflection and discussion on the importance of mental wellness among educators and reinforced the broader message of the National Social Work Week theme: “Social Work: Strengthening Minds, Strengthening Families.”

The programme concluded with remarks from the Registrar, KKHSOU Prof. Pranab Saikia, who reflected on the importance of mental well-being in the academic and professional environment and appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Discipline of Social Work.