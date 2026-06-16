KOKRAJHAR: BTC government provides financial aid to families of 204 Bodoland martyrs

CORRESPONDENTS

ORANG/KOKRAJHAR: In a significant humanitarian initiative aimed at honouring the sacrifices of Bodoland martyrs, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Government on Monday distributed financial assistance to the next of kin of Bodoland martyrs during a solemn cheque distribution programme held at Bishnu Rabha Kristi Sangha in Udalguri. The programme, organised under the initiative of the BTC Government, was attended by BTC Deputy Chief and MLA Rihon Daimari as the chief guest, while Speaker of the BTCLA Tridip Daimari and BTC Executive Member Phresh Mushahary graced the occasion as guests of honour. As part of the first phase of the welfare initiative, financial assistance amounting to Rs 5 lakh each was sanctioned to 204 beneficiaries belonging to families of Bodoland martyrs.

Also Read: Coordination meet between Government of Assam and BTC held in Kokrajhar