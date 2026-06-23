BreakingNews

Kopili River Swells in Assam After Khandong Dam Water Release, Authorities Monitor Situation

Rising Kopili waters near danger mark put downstream Assam communities on alert as officials track impact of Khandong Dam discharge
Kopili River
Kopili River Swells Near Danger Level
Published on

Guwahati: The water level of the Kopili River in Assam has risen sharply and is approaching the danger mark following the release of excess water from the Khandong Dam, raising concerns among residents living along the river basin.

The discharge from the dam, located at Umrangso in Dima Hasao district, was carried out after water levels in the reservoir increased amid heavy rainfall in the region. The Khandong Dam is part of the Kopili Hydro Electric Project, which operates on the Kopili River basin.

Authorities have been closely monitoring the situation as rising river levels pose a threat to low-lying areas, particularly in downstream regions. The Kopili River, one of the major south-bank tributaries of the Brahmaputra, flows through several districts of Assam before joining the main river system.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local administrations. Disaster management teams and district authorities are keeping a watch on the river’s flow and the impact of the increased discharge.

The development comes amid the ongoing monsoon season, when several parts of Assam remain vulnerable to flooding due to heavy rainfall and rising water levels in major rivers.

Also Read: Joint Forces Recover Large Cache of Arms During Counter-Insurgency Operation in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Assam
Kopili River Swells
Khandong Dam Water Release
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com