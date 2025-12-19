Krishnendu Paul Reviews Progress of Key Development Schemes in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: A district-level review meeting to assess the progress and implementation of various government schemes was held on Thursday evening at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Sivasagar District Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Krishnendu Paul. The meeting focused on implementation of programmes under Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Fisheries Department, and Public Works Department (R-PMGSY).

During the meeting, Krishnendu Paul reviewed the status of programmes under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Fisheries Department, and Public Works Department (R-PMGSY), and held detailed discussions on their timely and effective execution.

The meeting was attended by Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain. Senior officers present were Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami; Director of Fisheries Gauri Shankar Das; B.O. (Planning) of Veterinary Department Dr Dibjyoti Hanse; State Nodal Officer (PMMSY) of Fisheries Department Chandan Chetri, among others.

Additionally, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das, Additional District Commissioner Lukumoni Borah, a representative of the Amguri MLA, District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer Dr Rajen Sharma, District Fisheries Officer Dr JP Duwara, Superintending Engineer (PWRD), DFDO, and other senior officials and representatives of the district administration also attended the review meeting.

The meeting emphasized strengthening inter-departmental coordination to ensure that development projects are implemented accurately, efficiently, and within stipulated timelines, so that the people of Sivasagar district receive quality outcomes and effective public services.