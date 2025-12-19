Vehicle Carrying Hay Gutted in Fire While in Motion in Biswanath

Biswanath: Panic gripped parts of Biswanath Chariali on Friday morning after a magic vehicle carrying hay caught fire while it was moving on the main road at Majuligarh under Biswanath Chariali Police Station limits. The incident occurred during the early hours of the day and led to the complete destruction of the vehicle, though the driver narrowly escaped with his life.

According to local sources, the magic vehicle was transporting a load of dry hay when it suddenly developed a technical problem midway. Within a few minutes, smoke began to erupt from the vehicle, followed by flames that rapidly spread due to the highly inflammable nature of the hay. Before the driver could fully bring some control to the situation, the fire intensified, covering the entire vehicle.

Sensing instant danger, the driver acted smartly and jumped out of the vehicle by managing to escape just in time. Locals said that if there had been even a slight delay, the incident could have turned fatal. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, although the vehicle was completely damaged in the fire.

The sudden blaze caused panic in the area, with people rushing out of nearby shops and houses after noticing thick smoke and flames rising from the road. Traffic on the busy stretch was temporarily disrupted as vehicles slowed down or stopped to avoid the fire. Some local residents immediately came forward to help and attempted to douse the flames using water and basic firefighting methods available to them.

After sustained efforts, the fire was eventually brought under control with the help of locals, that prevented it from spreading to nearby areas or other vehicles. However, by then, the magic vehicle had been reduced to a charred frame, with the hay completely burnt.

Soon after receiving information, a team from Biswanath police reached the spot and assessed the situation. Police cordoned off the area briefly to ensure public safety and began preliminary inquiries into the incident. Officials said that initial suspicion points to a mechanical failure or short circuit as the possible cause of the fire, but the exact reason will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

Police also interacted with the driver and local witnesses to gather more information. The burnt vehicle was later cleared from the road to restore normal traffic movement. The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with transporting inflammable materials without adequate safety checks. Locals have urged the authorities to ensure regular inspection of commercial vehicles and stricter safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.