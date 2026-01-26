KSU Raises Alarm Over Local Involvement in Cross-Border Infiltration in Meghalaya

Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday cautioned residents of border areas in Meghalaya against facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the state, expressing concern over the alleged involvement of some locals in cross-border infiltration.
KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said the nature of illegal activities along the international border has undergone a worrying shift.
“Earlier, such issues were largely linked to cross-border trade. Now there are indications that some individuals from border communities are actively assisting Bangladeshi nationals to enter India illegally,” he said.
Marngar also said the organisation has directed all KSU units, especially those operating in border regions, to remain vigilant and closely monitor any suspicious movement.
He further warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found aiding infiltration, irrespective of their community background.
The KSU president criticised those allegedly enabling illegal migrants while the organisation continues its efforts to prevent infiltration into Meghalaya, particularly in the Khasi homeland of Hynniewtrep.
He urged people involved in such activities to stop immediately, warning of serious consequences if the practice continues.
The warning comes in the wake of recent police action in West Jaintia Hills district. On January 20, police intercepted several vehicles along the Dawki route and apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals.
During the operation, two Indian touts—identified as Meban Dkhar and Melari Rasmut of Lad Demthring—were also detained. A vehicle bearing registration number ML04 D 4739 was seized in connection with the case.