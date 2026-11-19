Guwahati: The Bollywood playback singer Kunal Ganjawala visited Dr Bhupen Hazarika's Samadhi Kshetra in Jalukbari, Guwahati, on 19th November, and paid tribute to the legendary Assamese musician.

During his visit, Ganjawala remembered the contributions of Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika and expressed his admiration and respect for the iconic singer. He also paid tribute to late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, recalling his musical legacy and the association he shared with him.

Speaking about the ongoing demand for justice for Zubeen Garg, Ganjawala said that justice should be delivered. He also announced plans to visit Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur to pay his respects to the late singer.

Ganjawala's visit to Guwahati came a day after he paid a musical tribute to Zubeen Garg in Dibrugarh on 18th November . During a programme organised to commemorate the late singer's birth anniversary, he performed the iconic Assamese song 'Mayabini Rati'r Bukut'.

After the Dibrugarh event, Ganjawala had announced plans to visit memorial sites in Guwahati before proceeding to Silchar.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood singer is set to headline the opening day's musical performances at the Jatinga Festival 2026 on 21st November . The two-day festival will be held on 21st November and 22nd November at the newly selected Jatinga Festival Ground near New Laikul village in Assam's Dima Hasao district.