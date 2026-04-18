KYKL Cadre Arrested Near Indo-Myanmar Border in Manipur, Myanmar Currency Seized: Police

Imphal: Security forces have arrested an active cadre of KYKL (SOREPA) near the Indo-Myanmar border in Moreh and recovered mobile phones along with foreign currency, Manipur Police said on Friday.
In a statement, Manipur Police said the arrest was made on April 17, 2026, from the general area between BP 76 and BP 77 near the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.
“The security forces arrested an active cadre of KYKL (SOREPA), identified as Phanjoubam Muhindro of Andro No.3, Khuman Leikai, Imphal East district, from the general area of BP 76 and BP 77 near the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge,” Manipur Police wrote on X.
Police further added that two mobile phones and Myanmar currency amounting to 20,500 kyats were seized from his possession.
The force further stated that search operations and area domination exercises are continuing across fringe and vulnerable areas in various districts of the state.
“Movement of 174 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 was ensured. Strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoy is being provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles,” the police added.
It also informed that 114 nakas and check points have been set up across hill and valley districts, and 38 individuals were detained for violating curfew restrictions.