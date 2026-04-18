Scorpions Call Off India Tour Over Medical Reasons, Refunds Announced

New Delhi: German rock band Scorpions has cancelled its upcoming India tour scheduled to begin later this month, citing medical issues affecting members of the group.
The four-city tour was set to kick off on April 21 in Shillong, followed by performances in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
The shows were part of the band’s “Coming Home” world tour, marking 60 years of their musical journey.
Organisers BookMyShow said the tour had to be called off due to “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule,” the organisers said in a statement.
All tickets booked through BookMyShow will be automatically refunded within 7 to 10 working days, they added.
The tour would have marked the band’s return to India after nearly 18 years. The last time the group, known for hits like Rock You Like a Hurricane and Wind of Change, performed in the country was in 2007.
As per the schedule, the band was to perform in Shillong on April 21, Gurugram on April 24, Bengaluru on April 26, before concluding the tour in Mumbai on April 30.