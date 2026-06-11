Lakhi Das Undertakes Road Repair Work in Nagrijuli Using Personal Resources

Guwahati: In a notable initiative aimed at improving public convenience and road safety, BTC Executive Member and Councillor of BTC Constituency No. 27, Nagrijuli, Lakhi Das, has undertaken the repair of a severely damaged road in the constituency using his own resources.

The road, which had been in a dilapidated condition for a long period, serves as an important route for local residents and students travelling to several nearby schools. Poor road conditions had reportedly caused numerous accidents and made daily commuting difficult, particularly during the monsoon season.

Recognising the urgent need for intervention, Lakhi Das personally arranged for repair work to be carried out using her own equipment, including a JCB machine. The initiative has been welcomed by local people, who had repeatedly raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the road.

People of that area expressed hope that the repairs would not only reduce the risk of accidents but also help address flooding and waterlogging issues that typically worsen during the monsoon season.