MLA Raju Mesh flags off Rs 6.19-Crore Road Development Projects in Boko-Chaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Newly elected Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for five road projects under the State-Owned Priority Development Fund (SOPD-G), amounting to nearly 6.19 crore rupees. The constituency’s interior villages have long suffered from deplorable road conditions, prompting the initiative.

The projects include the road from Samaria Satra to Ram Saraswati Academy (Rs 75 lakh), Cholapathar to Samaria Old Bus Stand (Rs 77.71 lakh), Daspara Adarsha Primary School to No. 2 Makeli Primary School (Rs 243.85 lakhs), Trilochan ME School to Baralimara PWD Connecting via Karital (Rs 90.9 lakh), and Dhekiajuli Power House to Nepali Para, Gorbandha via Vehua Yuvak Sangha (Rs 132.43 lakh).

Addressing the gathering, Mesh remarked that the people of Boko-Chaygaon would now truly experience the benefits of having their own MLA. He assured that constituents would no longer need to chase after their representative for development works.

Highlighting the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mesh stated, “Another name for holistic development in Assam is Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.” He also inspected the erosion caused by the Khorkhori river at Trilochan village and discussed possible solutions with locals.

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