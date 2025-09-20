10 constituencies of Udalguri district ready for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: 1,20,447 voters of ten BTC constituencies under Udalguri election district will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the polls slated for September 22.

Both national and regional political parties have intensified their campaigning in all the constituencies while independent candidates too are making their presence felt. In the 39 Pasnoi Serfang (non-ST) constituency, there are seven candidates contesting. The constituency has 80,995 voters, including 40,862 women and 7,380 newly-enrolled voters from the neighbouring Darrang district. It has witnessed the active presence of heavyweight leaders of different parties campaigning in support of their candidates.

Independent candidate Raju Dhakal, who was denied a UPPL ticket, told mediapersons that he had been serving the poor people of Nanoi Serfang for the last two years and was persuaded by his supporters to contest as an independent. Along with him, another independent, Sumit Raj Minj, has also been reaching out to the electorate. Meanwhile, party candidates of BPF, UPPL, BJP, and INC are engaged in hectic campaigning across the constituency. A section of young voters in Pasnoi Serfang observed that people were now more conscious of the personality and political philosophy of contesting candidates and are likely to cast what they called ‘conscience votes.’

Also Read: Section 163 enforced in Udalguri ahead of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election

Also Watch: