Assam: Eviction Drive in Gauripur’s Alamganj Part-IX Reclaims 650 Bighas of Land

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Dhubri District Administration reclaimed approximately 650 bighas of the 800 bighas of government khas land that was under encroachment at Alamganj Part-IX in the Gauripur Revenue Circle by evicting around 550 families today.

The next phase of eviction to reclaim the remaining lands under encroachment will depend on the order of the case slated to be heard by the Gauhati High Court on November 13, 2026. The administration stayed away from evicting the encroachers who had moved the court. According to sources in the administration, they also stayed away from evicting a ‘mazar’ and its adjoining graveyard following a request from the local committee for a discussion on the issue.

Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath said that the eviction drive had been completed peacefully. He said around 80 per cent of the affected residents had already removed their belongings before the operation, while several others had begun dismantling their houses on Sunday morning.

According to the District Commissioner, around 800 bighas of khas land had been identified in the area, where approximately 800 families were residing. However, nearly 150 bighas of land involving around 160 petitioners are connected with pending court cases or mediation proceedings. The administration therefore proceeded with the eviction of approximately 650 bighas of land, evicting around 550 families.

Nath said the operation had proceeded without any major incident, crediting the cooperation of the residents. A minor disruption occurred when a vehicle reportedly struck a mazar during the operation, prompting local people to gather at the spot. The situation was subsequently addressed through discussions with the local committee.

Regarding the mazar and adjoining graveyard, Nath said members of the local committee had requested the administration to discuss the matter before taking further steps. He said the administration held consultations with the committee members, and they would proceed with any dismantling in accordance with the law, later.

Addressing concerns over the future of evicted families, the District Commissioner said that rehabilitation was not ordinarily provided to people found to have encroached upon government khas land. However, he said the district administration had identified two locations—Boyjer Alga and Chirakhowa—as possible temporary shelter sites for families who become completely landless following eviction operations.

“These sites can be used as interim relief for people who become completely landless as a result of eviction,” Nath said, clarifying that the arrangement would not amount to land-for-land rehabilitation. He added that many families had already purchased land in nearby areas and were moving there, while others had taken shelter with relatives.

On families whose cases are pending before the Gauhati High Court, Nath said the administration would file an affidavit when the court reopens and proceed according to its directions. He said the government would respect the court’s orders before taking further action in the disputed areas.

The administration also clarified that eviction drives are not undertaken abruptly. According to Nath, the process begins with identifying government land and issuing show-cause notices, followed by hearings where occupants can submit documents. Authorities then examine the records and pass case-specific speaking orders.

Where cases are decided against the occupants, they are given one month to vacate the land before eviction notices are issued. Public announcements and house marking are carried out before the actual operation. The entire process generally takes three to three-and-a-half months, he said.

Explaining the broader rationale behind clearing government land, Nath said the administration envisaged the development of an industrial park in the region, subject to further directions from the government.

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