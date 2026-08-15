Lakhimpur Schools to Start at 7 AM Amid Rising Temperatures in Assam

Lakhimpur: Schools across Assam’s Lakhimpur district will follow revised timings from Monday as authorities take measures to protect students from the ongoing heat.

Under the new schedule, classes from lower primary to senior higher secondary will start at 7 AM. The revised timings will remain effective until further orders.

According to an order issued by Lakhimpur District Circle Inspector of Schools and District Primary Education Officer Bedabrata Gogoi, lower primary classes will end at 11 AM, while upper primary classes will continue until 11:30 AM.

Students in high school, higher secondary and senior higher secondary classes will be dismissed at 12 noon.

The revised timings will be applicable to government, provincialised and private schools across the district.

Education authorities said the decision was taken considering the prevailing hot weather and rising temperatures in Lakhimpur. The change is intended to ensure that students attend school during the cooler hours of the morning and have less exposure to intense afternoon heat.

The department said the health and safety of students remain the main priority behind the change in school timings.