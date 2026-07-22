Landslide Hits Kahilipara Area in Guwahati Amid Heavy Rain, No Injuries Reported

Guwahati: A fresh landslide was reported from Nizara Path in Kahilipara on Wednesday after continuous rainfall triggered the collapse of a portion of a hillside, sending mud and debris onto the road.

According to residents, the incident occurred at around 11 am, following which personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and officials of the local administration rushed to the spot.

The authorities inspected the affected area, began assessing the extent of the damage and initiated debris clearance. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat of rain-induced landslides in Guwahati during the ongoing monsoon season.

Over the past few days, continuous rainfall has triggered several landslides across different parts of the city, disrupting normal life and raising safety concerns for residents.

Kahilipara remains one of Guwahati's most landslide-prone areas. According to official assessments, the locality has 25 vulnerable sites and forms part of the 366 landslide-prone locations identified across the city.

With more rainfall forecast in the coming days, authorities have urged residents living near vulnerable hill slopes to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into high-risk areas unless necessary.