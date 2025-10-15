Over 700 Vehicles Stranded as Aizawl–Silchar Road Deteriorates After Heavy Rain

Guwahati: The condition of the Aizawl–Silchar National Highway has worsened following continuous rainfall, leaving 717 vehicles stranded in the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Kolasib district authorities, 316 empty trucks bound for Assam and 401 goods-laden trucks heading to Aizawl have been stuck due to the deteriorating road surface along the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has begun emergency repair work with assistance from the Mizoram Public Works Department.

Meanwhile, several major routes connecting Mamit town including the Mamit-Aizawl, Mamit–Bairabi, and Mamit-Zawlnuam roads have become impassable. The All NGOs Mamit and Commercial Vehicles Association have threatened an indefinite strike starting October 16 if the State Government fails to undertake urgent repairs.

Similarly, vehicle owners and transporters from Kolasib district have warned of a strike beginning October 19 if road restoration between Kolasib-Vairengte, Sairang, and Bairabi is not completed.

The Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Kolasib District Drivers’ and Owners’ Joint Action Committee expressed deep concern over safety risks, urging immediate government intervention to prevent accidents and ensure smooth movement of essential goods.