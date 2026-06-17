Meghalaya Makes GST Registration Mandatory for Government Contract Works

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has introduced stricter tax compliance measures for departments involved in government contracts, making GST registration compulsory for contractors and service providers engaged in official projects.

The new regulation is aimed at improving transparency in government transactions and ensuring that all financial dealings related to public works follow the required tax framework. Departments will now have to verify GST compliance before awarding contracts or approving agreements with vendors and contractors.

Officials stated that the updated rules will help strengthen the monitoring of government expenditure and ensure proper documentation of payments made under various projects. The move is also expected to reduce tax-related irregularities and improve accountability in public procurement processes.

The revised guidelines will require contractors working with government departments to maintain valid GST registration and fulfil all necessary compliance obligations. Failure to meet the requirements may affect the processing of contracts and payments.

Authorities have advised all concerned departments, agencies, and contractors to follow the updated provisions to avoid administrative delays and ensure smooth implementation of government schemes and infrastructure projects.