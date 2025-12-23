Lanka SBI Organises Annadaata Utsav to Mark National Farmers’ Day

Lanka: To observe the occasion of National Farmers’ Day, the State Bank of India, Lanka branch, arranged an event called Annadaata Utsav at the Bamungaon Auditorium, in Lanka, Hojai district, to mark the birthday anniversary of the fifth Prime Minister of India, namely Chaudhary Charan Singh. The event was held to pay tribute to the indelible contribution made by the farmers and their significance to the economy of the nation.

National Farmers’ Day is celebrated every year on the 23rd of December. It is in recognition of the dedication and toil of farmers, who are the backbone of the country’s economic framework. In this background, the Annadaata Utsav provided farmers, banking officials, members of the Self-Help Group, as well as common citizens, with an equal platform.