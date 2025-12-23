Lanka SBI Organises Annadaata Utsav to Mark National Farmers’ Day

Lanka: To observe the occasion of National Farmers’ Day, the State Bank of India, Lanka branch, arranged an event called Annadaata Utsav at the Bamungaon Auditorium, in Lanka, Hojai district, to mark the birthday anniversary of the fifth Prime Minister of India, namely Chaudhary Charan Singh. The event was held to pay tribute to the indelible contribution made by the farmers and their significance to the economy of the nation.
National Farmers’ Day is celebrated every year on the 23rd of December. It is in recognition of the dedication and toil of farmers, who are the backbone of the country’s economic framework. In this background, the Annadaata Utsav provided farmers, banking officials, members of the Self-Help Group, as well as common citizens, with an equal platform.
The function was presided over by the Sub-Divisional Commissioner of Lumding, along with SBI Deputy General Manager (Northeast) Sangeeta Bhaskar M, and also present were managers of different SBI branches from Hojai District. The attendance of these personalities proved the commitment of the banking sector towards the agricultural community.
The event began with the lighting of lamps around the altar of the martyr, followed by the offering of floral tributes. Lamps were also lighted around the portrait of the renowned Assamese singer, Zubeen Garg, officially marking the beginning of the event.
While addressing the crowd, the dignitaries spoke extensively about government schemes for farmers and how beneficiaries can access them through SBI. Special emphasis was given to agricultural loans and financial assistance, and how the effective use of the same can help farmers boost their production and achieve economic independence.
The speakers also appealed to the farmers to engage with banking institutions, embrace agricultural developments, and make smart financial choices in order to improve their livelihoods. This cultural segment injected colour into the event as local artists were performing the Sattriya style of dancing, which highlighted the rich cultural traditions of Assam. It ended on a musical note as iconic singer Zubeen Garg’s popular song ‘Mayabini’ pushed the audience into emotionally profound zones.
The Annadaata Utsav was a great way of paying tribute to farmers and an important way of re-emphasising financial inclusion and collective efforts towards sustainable development of agriculture.