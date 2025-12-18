SBI’s “Annadata Utsav Reinforces” Trust and Growth in Nagaon’s Rural Heartland

Nagaon: The State Bank of India (SBI), Khutikatia Branch, organised “Annadata Utsav” at the Chakalaghat Raax Mancha to strengthen rural livelihoods and recognise the contribution of farmers and grassroots entrepreneurs. The programme turned into a meaningful gathering that combined financial support, community participation and cultural respect, with assistance worth nearly Rs 2 crore distributed under various schemes.

The event began on a solemn and emotional note with a tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, remembering his deep connection with Assamese culture and the people of the state. The homage reflected the spirit of the programme, which aimed to honour both tradition and progress in rural Assam.

A large number of farmers, women group members and residents attended the event, making it a vibrant community affair. Several officials and dignitaries were present, including Pallavi Sharma, Relationship Manager (RBO), SBI; Chinmoy Roy, Regional Manager, SBI; Kamal Yuchi, Branch Manager of SBI Khutikatia; Krishna Saikia, Development Officer, Khagarijan Block; and Bipul Bora, Gaon Pradhan. The programme was conducted in an orderly and engaging manner by Dipjyoti Deka, who ensured smooth coordination throughout the event.

One of the main highlights of the Annadata Utsav was the distribution of financial assistance aimed at boosting agriculture and self-employment. Under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, 15 farmers were provided loans amounting to Rs 15 lakh. These funds are expected to help farmers meet seasonal agricultural expenses such as seeds, fertilisers and labour costs, thereby easing financial pressure during cultivation.