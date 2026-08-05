Late Night Accident: Bolero Crashes Into Parked Trailer In Boragaon

Guwahati: On Tuesday night, a man sustained multiple injuries in a late-night road accident at Boragaon in Guwahati after a Bolero vehicle crashed into a parked trailer. As per reports, the Bolero bearing registration number AS 17L 8909 was travelling from Khanapara towards Jalukbari when it crashed into the stationary trailer registration bearing AS 01 LC 1097. The exact circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be established, and an investigation is underway.

The impact of the crash was severe, leaving one of the passenger with a traumatic amputation of his hand. People of that area and ambulance with medical team rushed to the scene and rescued the injured man before shifting him to Excelcare Hospital for treatment. Hospital team said his condition remains critical.

After the incident, a team from Gorchuk Police Station reached the accident site and began an investigation to confirm the cause of the crash. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision, including whether factors such as speeding, driver error or poor visibility due to rain may have contributed to the accident.

Further details are awaited.