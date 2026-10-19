Leopard Spotted at Maa Bagalamukhi Temple in Guwahati

Guwahati: A leopard was seen roaming freely at Maa Bagalamukhi Temple in Guwahati on Sunday night during Durga Puja celebration , has drawn public attention after a video of the animal surfaced on social media.

The temple, located near the renowned Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal hills, has become a topic of discussion after the sighting. The video reportedly shows the leopard in the vicinity of the religious site, attracting interest among social media users.

The incident has also raised concerns about the movement of wild animals in areas frequented by devotees, tourists and other visitors. The presence of a leopard near a religious site highlights the possibility of human-wildlife encounters in and around forested areas of Guwahati.

Durga Puja viewers have been urged to remain cautious around areas where wildlife may be present, as encounters with wild animals can pose risks to both people and the animals themselves.