Assam: Artificial floods continue to plague Geleki Area in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: For years, the Geleki area in Nazira has been plagued by artificial floods during the monsoon season, affecting vast areas for four to five months. The local residents and organizations have raised concerns over the issue, criticizing the MLAs of Nazira and Sivasagar constituencies for their inaction. The artificial floods are caused by the Doikhona river, which flows through Geleki from Nagaland and has been eroding the land due to lack of maintenance by the departmental authorities.

Several villages in Nazira and Sivasagar constituencies are affected by the artificial floods, including Shingibal, Moran Gaon, 1 No. Lahan Gaon, 2 No. Lahan Gaon, Kasari Gaon, and Ranga Garra of Nazira constituency and Dolakakharia GP area of Sivasagar constituency.

Also Read: District administration moves to tackle artificial flooding in Namdang Pathalial

Also Watch: