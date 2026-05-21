Major Narcotics Haul: 2 Kg Suspected Brown Sugar Seized by Manipur Police Along NH-102B

In a major anti-drug operation, Manipur Police arrested two persons, including a Myanmar national, and seized a large quantity of suspected brown sugar during an operation carried out along National Highway-102B under Singngat Police Station in Churachandpur district.

According to police sources, the operation was conducted on May 20 at Singngat based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics through the border route.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Khupsiankhai Vualnam (31), a resident of Phaimual Village in Myanmar, and Doukhanlal Thangsing (34), a resident of Suangdai Village in Churachandpur district.

During the operation, police intercepted the duo while they were travelling on a Kenbo motorcycle along NH-102B. Upon searching, security personnel recovered 55 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar concealed in their possession.

Police stated that the seized contraband weighed approximately 2.127 kilograms, indicating a significant haul in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

The motorcycle used for transporting the narcotics was also seized by the police as part of the case investigation.

Manipur Police has intensified anti-narcotics operations across border districts in recent months as part of efforts to curb the trafficking and circulation of illegal drugs in the state.