Mamata Opposing SIR Without Reason, Says Assam CM

Kalimpong: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise “without any reason” and alleged that the process aims to include genuine Indian citizens while removing illegal entrants.
“Mamata Banerjee is opposing SIR without any reason. Names of Indian people will be added to SIR, and names of Bangladeshi Muslims will be removed,” Sarma said while speaking to reporters in Kalimpong.
Targeting the Congress over the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, the Assam Chief Minister also criticised party leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures.
He accused Congress of disrespecting women.
“The way Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders insulted women yesterday, there is anger among women over this, and because of this, Congress will be finished,” Sarma added.
Addressing a rally earlier, he further alleged that the West Bengal government has been lenient on infiltration.
“Mamata Didi has kept the door open for infiltrators,” he said.
The remarks come amid heightened political exchanges between the BJP and opposition parties over citizenship issues and the recent defeat of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament.