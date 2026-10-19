Man Allegedly Kills Uncle With Machete in Sonitpur

Guwahati: A man was allegedly killed by his nephew with a machete in Niraiaati village near Bihuguri in Sonitpur district on Kati Bihu's night. The deceased has been identified as Anil Rabha, while the accused, his nephew Devadhar Rabha, alias Gegai, has been arrested by Bihuguri Police in connection with the incident.

As per reports, the incident took place on the night of Kati Bihu, when Devadhar allegedly attacked his uncle with a machete, slashing his throat and killing him on the spot.

After the incident, the accused reportedly informed his father, Gangadhar Rabha, about the killing. The news subsequently spread across the village, creating tension among local residents.

Upon receiving information from villagers, police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The body of Anil Rabha was later sent to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

Eyewitness stated that excessive consumption of intoxicating substances may have contributed to the incident. However, the exact circumstances and motive behind the alleged murder remain unclear.

Police are investigating the case to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.