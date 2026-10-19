Man from Bihar goes Missing in Guwahati

Guwahati: A young man from Bihar, identified as Rahul Kumar Mahato, has mysteriously gone missing Guwahati during the ongoing Durga Puja seaspn . As per details, Rahul had arrived at the Garchuk area of Guwahati with the intention of meeting his newlywed wife.

However, he went untraceable shortly after arriving in the city from Bihar, triggering serious concern among his family members.

Garchuk Police and relatives are currently searching for any leads regarding his whereabouts. Further details are awaited as investigation into his disappearance continues.