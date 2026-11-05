Man Beaten to Death in Narengi Over Alleged Gambling Dispute

Guwahati: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a group assault at Shanti Nagar in Narengi , reportedly after a dispute linked to a game of Jhandi Munda gambling. The deceased has been identified as Golok Rabha, aged around 40. As per reports, a group of people allegedly attacked Rabha repeatedly, leaving him dead at the scene.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a game of Jhandi Munda, a gambling game. The alleged assault has sparked concern among local people , with the incident drawing attention to the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

After the incident, police reportedly detained two men in connection with the case. Further investigation is under way to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the alleged involvement of those detained.

The circumstances leading to Rabha's death are awaited.