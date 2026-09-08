Man Dies After Coming into Contact with Overhead Wire at Kamakhya Railway Station

Guwahati: Today, a man died after coming into contact with an overhead electric wire at Kamakhya Railway Station in Maligaon, Guwahati. The unidentified man had reportedly boarded a moving train and later climbed onto its engine. He allegedly came into contact with an overhead electric wire, resulting in an electrical accident.

The incident reportedly caused a short circuit, and the man died at the spot. His identity has not yet been established.

After the incident, a team of railway police team, including senior officials, reached the station and initiated necessary action. Railway police are making efforts to identify the deceased and confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The exact reason why the man boarded the moving train and climbed onto the engine remains unclear. Officials are expected to gather further information as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.