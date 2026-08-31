Protest Erupts at Sonapur Toll Gate Over Poor Road Conditions

Guwahati: Today, protest erupted at the Sonapur toll gate after people of that area and members of several organisations demanded immediate repairs to a damaged stretch of road. The protesters opposed toll collection until the road is repaired. People and representatives of various organisations gathered at the toll gate and raised slogans, urging the authorities to take prompt action to improve the road condition.

The protesters argued that people travelling from that area should not be required to pay toll charges while travelling on a stretch they claimed was in poor condition. They demanded that toll collection be suspended until the necessary repair work is completed.

Protesters pressed their demands before the concerned authorities. The agitation also highlighted longstanding concerns over road maintenance and the safety of motorists using the route. After the protest, toll collection at the Sonapur toll gate was reportedly made free of charge, providing temporary relief to commuters.

The protesters, however, maintained that toll collection should remain suspended until the road is repaired and a safer and smoother route is provided for motorists.