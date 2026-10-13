Manipur: 24 Hours Bandh Disrupts Normal Life In Khurai

Guwahati: Normal life was disrupted in parts of Khurai in Manipur’s Imphal East district today, as residents observed a 24-hour total shutdown called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on the Unnatural Death of Paonam Dhaneshwar, demanding accountability for his death.

Protesters blocked roads at various locations across the Khurai Assembly constituency, disrupting traffic and the movement of commuters.

As per protester, Dhaneshwar, a resident of Sajor Leikai in Khurai Kongpal, committed by 30th September. He had appeared before the Cyber Crime Police Station on 29th September in connection with a complaint over alleged derogatory remarks against a woman elected representative.

The protester alleged that Dhaneshwar continued to face online trolling and abusive comments despite the legal proceedings. His family has lodged a complaint at Porompat Police Station, alleging criminal intimidation, harassment and conspiracy.

The protester acknowledged that Dhaneshwar’s alleged derogatory remarks were wrong but said continued online harassment was unacceptable.

The JAC has demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations and action against those responsible. It maintains that the inquiry should also examine the alleged online harassment preceding his death.

The allegations remain unverified, and further investigation is required to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.