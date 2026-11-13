Manipur: Four Killed as Suspected Militants Open Fire on Two Cars in Ukhrul

Guwahati: Four people, including two women, were killed after suspected militants opened fire on two vehicles travelling along the Imphal-Ukhrul road in Manipur's Ukhrul district on 13th November. Manipur Police confirmed the deaths, with the attack taking place in the New Heaven area. The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.

The shooting took place on 13th November, in the New Heaven area of Ukhrul district, where suspected militants allegedly opened fire on two vehicles travelling along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

As per a senior police officer, four occupants of the two vehicles were killed at the scene. The victims comprised two men and two women. Confirming the incident, the senior police officer said, "Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles."

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed in the information available so far.Manipur Police confirmed the killings and provided details about the attack on the two vehicles.

The senior police officer's statement indicated that both vehicles had visible bullet marks on their windshields, pointing to the gunfire directed at the passangers . All four victims reportedly died at the scene.

The latest attack comes a day after another shooting incident in ManipurAs per information , a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead, while two men sustained injuries. The two incidents occurred against the backdrop of continuing ethnic tensions in the state.

The ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has continued since May 2023, displacing thousands of people. Separately, clashes between Kuki and Naga groups in the hill districts have reportedly claimed at least 50 lives since February 2026.

The figures provided in the reporter's notes indicate that at least 306 people have been killed and 49 reported missing in Manipur's ethnic conflict since May 2023. Separately, Kuki-Naga clashes in the hill districts have reportedly claimed at least 50 lives since February 2026.

The latest incident highlights the continuing security challenges facing the state as violence persists across different areas. Further details about the 13th November shooting, including the identities of the victims and the suspected attackers, remain awaited.