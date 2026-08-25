Manipur: Assam Rifles Patrol Attacked Near Indo-Myanmar Border

Guwahati: An Assam Rifles patrol team came under attack by unidentified armed people near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district early Sunday, leaving several security personnel injured, police sources said.

The incident occurred at around 4 am when the patrol was moving through the rugged terrain between Yangoupokpi and Charingphei villages.

The attackers triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting the patrol. The blast was followed by gunfire, prompting the security personnel to retaliate. The attackers reportedly took advantage of the dense vegetation and difficult terrain to flee the area.

The injured personnel were provided immediate medical assistance before being evacuated to a military medical facility for further treatment.

After the attack, additional security personnel were deployed in the area, while a large-scale search and cordon operation was launched to trace those responsible.