Manipur Bandhs, Blockades Causing Daily Tax Revenue Loss of Rs 25–30 Crore: CM Khemchand

Guwahati: The Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has said frequent bandhs and blockades in the state are causing an estimated loss of Rs 25–30 crore in tax revenue every day.

Speaking at a Seva Sankalp Abhiyan event at the Indian National Army Martyrs’ Memorial Complex Hall in Bishnupur district, Singh said the crisis that began in 2023 had severely affected the state’s economy and government revenue.

He appealed to people to resolve differences through dialogue and avoid protests that disrupt normal life. He also urged those advocating for the protection of Manipur to visit the state’s hill areas and assess the situation on the ground.

Singh said the crisis had particularly affected families dependent on daily wages. Following discussions during the recently concluded eighth session of the state Assembly, the government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 each to around 3,00,050 affected families. He said the required budgetary provision had been made.

The chief minister also announced a special financial assistance scheme for women street vendors ahead of the Ningol Chakouba festival in November.