Assam: Department of English and Cultural Studies, Manipur University celebrated World Poetry Day

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Department of English and Cultural Studies, Manipur University organized the World Poetry Day celebration, 2024 with the theme, “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants” on Thursday at the Senate Hall, Manipur University. The event was graced by Prof L Lokendra Singh, Vice- Chancellor, Manipur University as the chief guest, Diganta Biswa Sarma, Professor of Practice, Dibrugarh University and Prof Soibam Imoba Singh, Department of Linguistics and Dean of Humanities, Manipur University as the guests of honour along with the president of the event, Prof Irom Gambhir Singh, Head, Department of English and Cultural Studies, Manipur University.

The primary objective of the Department of English and Cultural Studies, Manipur University in celebrating World Poetry Day was to promote linguistic diversity and cultural heritage through poetic expression. It also aimed to foster creativity, inspire dialogue and celebrate the rich tapestry of languages and cultures that make up our global community. The idea to display the art of beauty that poetry holds was also established in the event.

Professor of Practice, Diganta Biswa Sarma, refreshed the idea of poetry to the gathering by re-communicating the function of poetry and art in three points, that poetry and art embellish life with beauty, it makes life more intimate and create a noble life full of meaning, and that poetry and art reveal the inner self of individuals.

The gathering saw the illuminating presence of the recipient of Sahitya Akademi Translation, 2020 Bhawani Adhikari who is also the president of Nepali Sahitya Parishad Manipur; recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award 2022 and Bal Purushar Award, 2011 Prof Koijam Shantibala Devi whose poems have also been published by Cambria Press, USA in the anthology of poetry titled, Borderlands of Asia, she is also the president of the Cultural Forum, Manipur and has also served as a member of the Manipuri Language Advisory Board for Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi; and Dr Wangthou Khuman who won the Arambam Ibungohal and Binodkumari Literary Award, 2013 and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, 2014 and was conferred Yuva Puraskar by Bharathiya Bhabha Parishad, Kolkata.

Further, Prof Imoba Singh elucidated the connected strings of Sanskrit and English and conveyed the importance of language for human existence.

Prof N Lokendra Singh, Vice Chancellor, Manipur University stressed the immense contribution of Manipuri Department in the field of enriching the essence of Manipuri Literature. He stated that Manipur University is the USB of Manipuri thinkers cutting through cultural, geographical roots which encompasses the diverse cultural- linguistic populace in Manipur. He lauded the volume of poetry production in Manipur as a phenomenal legacy while expressing the unique ability of poems in capturing emotions.

