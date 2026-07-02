Manipur: Central Review Evaluates Development Targets Across Churachandpur District

Imphal: The Central Government has conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the Aspirational District Programme in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, aiming to fast-track grassroots development and streamline public service delivery.

Ganesh Nagaranjan, Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, presided over the high-level assessment at the Mini Secretariat in Churachandpur. The sessions specifically evaluated the region's socio-economic advancements across 39 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). These core metrics cover five essential thematic categories: infrastructure, education, health and nutrition, agriculture and water resources, alongside financial inclusion and skill development.

Nagaranjan called upon line departments to tighten inter-departmental synergy to accelerate project timelines and guarantee transparency. He further instructed administrative staff to identify execution bottlenecks early to ensure efficient public fund deployment.

Following the review, the visiting central official inspected the development of a dedicated medical unit for women and children in Lamka South. Crucially, Churachandpur contains two blocks, Lamka South and Tuibong, both of which have previously achieved national-level acclaim from NITI Aayog for their notable performance under the flagship development programme.